Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$33.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. CSFB cut their price target on Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Keyera from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.32.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$32.50 on Friday. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$27.18 and a 1 year high of C$33.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$31.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.23. Keyera had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.9605263 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.39%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

