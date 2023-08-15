Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $148.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $163.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KEYS. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.58.

KEYS stock opened at $157.04 on Monday. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $139.63 and a one year high of $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day moving average of $161.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after buying an additional 3,645,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,078 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,365,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

