Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$21.25 at National Bankshares

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$20.75 to C$21.25 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KMP.UN. CIBC upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.78.

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$18.24 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$14.62 and a 12 month high of C$19.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.45%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

