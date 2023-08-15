Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Lowered to C$210.00 at ATB Capital

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$220.00 to C$210.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KXS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KXS

Kinaxis Stock Up 2.6 %

Insider Activity at Kinaxis

Kinaxis stock opened at C$164.21 on Friday. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$124.90 and a 1-year high of C$191.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of C$4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 421.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$179.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$176.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Anne Gillian Robinson sold 15,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.00, for a total value of C$2,760,000.00. In related news, Director Pamela Sue Passman sold 5,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$179.68, for a total value of C$1,015,027.57. Also, Senior Officer Anne Gillian Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.00, for a total transaction of C$2,760,000.00. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinaxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.