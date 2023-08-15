Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Knife River alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KNF

Knife River Stock Performance

KNF stock opened at $50.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.49. Knife River has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $785.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Knife River will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNF. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Knife River during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000.

About Knife River

(Get Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.