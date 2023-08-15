Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Barclays

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.57.

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $203.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ewan William Hamilton bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,899,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth about $6,090,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth $17,864,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,744,000.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

