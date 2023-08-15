Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,319,000 after acquiring an additional 218,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $219,236,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 856,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LH opened at $217.99 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $166.93 and a 52-week high of $222.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LH

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,012 shares of company stock worth $2,366,598. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.