Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 770 at Berenberg Bank

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($9.89) to GBX 770 ($9.77) in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 700 ($8.88) to GBX 670 ($8.50) in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $7.33 on Monday. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

