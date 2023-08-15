Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lazard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lazard’s FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.06 million. Lazard had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lazard

Lazard Price Performance

Lazard stock opened at $34.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.27 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Lazard by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lazard by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,111.05%.

About Lazard

(Get Free Report)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.