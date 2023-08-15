Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Pliant Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.99) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.27) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.94) EPS.

PLRX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

PLRX stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.24. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 2,872.79%.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,531,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,538,000 after purchasing an additional 138,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,692 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,386,000 after purchasing an additional 627,943 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,240,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,307,000 after purchasing an additional 259,300 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,106,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 900,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 70,150 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,263,401.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,161,275.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Hans Hull sold 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 70,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,263,401.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,103 shares in the company, valued at $6,161,275.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,844 shares of company stock worth $2,596,440. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

