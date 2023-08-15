Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Gossamer Bio, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Gossamer Bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.52.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. The firm has a market cap of $111.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.17. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $15.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

