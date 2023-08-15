Lifesci Capital Comments on ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for ALX Oncology in a report released on Friday, August 11th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Lifesci Capital has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ALX Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.35) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $48.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on ALX Oncology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

ALX Oncology Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of ALXO opened at $4.90 on Monday. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 7,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $47,889.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,248.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,511 shares of company stock worth $93,148. Company insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,129,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after buying an additional 691,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,788,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,434,000 after buying an additional 120,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,411,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after buying an additional 86,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 383.9% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,249,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 991,620 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALX Oncology

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.