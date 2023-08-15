Light & Wonder, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:LNW)

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Light & Wonder in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Light & Wonder’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Light & Wonder’s FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $75.52 on Monday. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $76.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 5.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,657,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,750 shares in the company, valued at $633,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jamie Odell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.90 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $589,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

