Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.20% of Lithia Motors worth $12,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conifer Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $102,370,000. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,551,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,568,000 after acquiring an additional 351,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $65,185,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,949,000 after acquiring an additional 247,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 604.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 281,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,548,000 after acquiring an additional 241,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.10.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total value of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Tina Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total value of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,119.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,167 shares of company stock valued at $11,751,616. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 0.3 %

Lithia Motors stock opened at $317.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.46. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $329.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.98 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

