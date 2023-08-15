Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Short Interest Update

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 9,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $225.88 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.71.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.08.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

