Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Short Interest Update

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Madison County Financial stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. Madison County Financial has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans.

