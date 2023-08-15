Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Short Interest Update

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Madison County Financial Price Performance
Madison County Financial stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. Madison County Financial has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $32.50.
Madison County Financial Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Madison County Financial
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Madison County Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison County Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.