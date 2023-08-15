Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

MSGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.71.

MSGE stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $201.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Charles Dolan acquired 322,580 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 369,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,460,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Charles Dolan purchased 322,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 369,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,460,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $204,675,977.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,883,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,383,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,451,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,550,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,796 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,019,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

