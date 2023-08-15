Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.70.

NYSE MMP opened at $65.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,259,000 after buying an additional 50,761,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $313,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,925 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 714.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,395 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,666,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,795,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,835 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

