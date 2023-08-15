Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC opened at $19.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 11.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,721,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,526,000 after buying an additional 505,891 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,949,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,474,000 after purchasing an additional 951,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,424,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,195,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.