Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MFC. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.65.

TSE MFC opened at C$25.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 124.91, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$20.81 and a 12-month high of C$27.50.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 52.92%. The business had revenue of C$12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.64 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

