Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $39.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.69.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRO

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $26.45 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 65.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.