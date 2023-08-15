Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Down 3.5 %
MRIN stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.38.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 118.20% and a negative return on equity of 74.19%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
