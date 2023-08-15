Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Down 3.5 %

MRIN stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 118.20% and a negative return on equity of 74.19%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software

About Marin Software

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marin Software in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

