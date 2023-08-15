Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given New $13.00 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.11.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRNS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $334.53 million, a PE ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.10% and a negative net margin of 113.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marinus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $26,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,338 shares in the company, valued at $470,684.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Braunstein sold 6,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $61,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $26,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,338 shares in the company, valued at $470,684.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,757 shares of company stock worth $131,258. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 209.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 149,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 101,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 491.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 747,302 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 245.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.