Marqeta, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Marqeta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Marqeta’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Marqeta’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MQ. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.86.

Marqeta Stock Performance

MQ stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marqeta

In related news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $110,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $110,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judson C. Linville bought 44,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $199,139.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,139. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

