Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Masco worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Masco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 531,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Masco by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 91,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 74,031 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Bank of America raised their price objective on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,240 shares of company stock worth $14,307,207. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS stock opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

