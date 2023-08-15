Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. Argus raised their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,240 shares of company stock worth $14,307,207 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 1.1 %

Masco stock opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.