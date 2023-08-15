Materion Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Materion in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Materion’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.22 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTRN. StockNews.com cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Materion from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Materion Price Performance

Materion stock opened at $106.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.20. Materion has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $123.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Materion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.02%.

Insider Activity at Materion

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $8,015,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Materion by 1.0% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 119,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 54.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the first quarter valued at about $16,958,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

