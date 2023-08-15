Materion Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Materion in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Materion’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Materion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $398.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Materion Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Materion stock opened at $106.10 on Monday. Materion has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $123.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Materion during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Materion by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Materion by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Materion by 50.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Materion by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $242,674.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.02%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

