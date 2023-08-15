Mather Group LLC. Acquires New Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,205,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,442,000 after acquiring an additional 428,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $152,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

