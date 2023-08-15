Mather Group LLC. Acquires New Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 448,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,202 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 28,706 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $219.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.49.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

