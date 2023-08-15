Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 2,617 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 100.7% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 214,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $97.20 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.91 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day moving average is $106.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

