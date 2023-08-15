Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 916 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $82,101,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,366,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after buying an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 670.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 245,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,070,000 after buying an additional 213,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $284.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.23 and a 200-day moving average of $254.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $168.24 and a one year high of $295.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RS. StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

