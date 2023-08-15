Mather Group LLC. Buys 2,226 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Coty were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Coty by 72.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coty by 126.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.19.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

