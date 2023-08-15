Mather Group LLC. Buys New Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.55.

NTRS stock opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.98. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

