Mather Group LLC. Buys Shares of 897 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of EL opened at $167.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.59 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The company has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
