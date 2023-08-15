Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 61.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 22.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.

Mplx Price Performance

MPLX opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 78.28%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.