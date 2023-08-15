Mather Group LLC. Decreases Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:HDB opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $71.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.