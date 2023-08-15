Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,391,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,358,000 after purchasing an additional 66,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $182.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $184.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total value of $1,827,007.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total value of $1,827,007.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,179 shares of company stock worth $8,158,444 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

