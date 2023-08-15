Mather Group LLC. Has $148,000 Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after buying an additional 46,367,119 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262,241 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,370 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,652,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.05%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.