Mather Group LLC. Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.90.

Leidos Trading Up 0.5 %

Leidos stock opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

