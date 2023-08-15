Mather Group LLC. Has $254,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 611.7% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,832.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,485. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

