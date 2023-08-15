Mather Group LLC. Invests $212,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in General Electric by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 6,116.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in General Electric by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 9,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.89. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Electric

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.