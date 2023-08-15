Mather Group LLC. Invests $247,000 in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,159.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 14,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anders Gustafsson purchased 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.89 per share, with a total value of $238,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,729,034.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA opened at $263.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $351.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.83.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.