Mather Group LLC. Invests $283,000 in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EWG stock opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $29.56.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

