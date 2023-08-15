Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in ResMed by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $324,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,526 shares in the company, valued at $54,830,068.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,707,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Up 0.8 %

ResMed stock opened at $180.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.65 and its 200-day moving average is $217.68. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.14 and a 1 year high of $243.52. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.