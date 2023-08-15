Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,221 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $219.34 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.16, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.61.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

