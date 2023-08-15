Mather Group LLC. Raises Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 101.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 413.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 108,955 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 584.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 98,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 97.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after acquiring an additional 330,101 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average of $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

