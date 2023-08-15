Mather Group LLC. Raises Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $4,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HWM opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

