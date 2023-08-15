Mather Group LLC. Sells 2,534 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WY opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.52. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

