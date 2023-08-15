Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,921,000. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

